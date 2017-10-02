UPND still studying the 2018 budget The United Party for National Development (UPND) says it is still studying the 2018 national budget.

UPND Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo tells Q News that his party is still studying the budget and will give its reaction to it when it fully understands the contents of the document.

Mr. Nkombo however states that the budget may trigger the cost of living in the country even higher.

He has charged that it is the small things such as the TV Levy which will amount to the high cost of living in the country.

Mr. Nkombo who is also UPND parliamentary chief has further explained that the increase in the prices of cement in the country will also increase the cost of rentals and other social amenities.

And Economic, Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has described the 2018 National Budget as a punishment to the poor.

Mr. Tayali says this is because government has increased tax on a lot of items in the 2018 national budget.

He says in as much as the taxing may appear to be microscopic, they are going to have a huge negative impact on the cost of doing business next year.

He says the K2 which has been placed on cement may appear to be small, but will have an impact on people who depend on low income to construct permanent structures.

He says a lot of stakeholders have bemoaned the increase in poverty levels in the country, but nothing has been done by government to cushion the impact.

Meanwhile Mr. Tayali has described the failed protest by some political players at parliament before the budget presentation as ill-timed.

Mr. Tayali says it is unfortunate that some political players will use any opportunity to gain political mileage even if it lands them in problems.