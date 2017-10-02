Sunday Chanda commends Police for taking decisive action against Fire Trucks Protesters Media Director in the Patriotic Front Mr Sunday Chanda, has commended the Police for taking decisive action against the members of the public that took protests against the procurement of 42 fire tenders, to parliament stating that it was unacceptable for anyone not to adhere to advice from the law enforcement officers as they were mandated to preserve law and order in the nation.

Speaking when he featured on the PF Interactive Forum platform this morning, Chanda stated that the PF youths had shown exemplary conduct when upon being told not to conduct a match at the Parliament Building, in Solidarity for the Budget that was Presented to the house by Finance Minister Hon. Felix Mutati, they exercised restraint and abandoned the planned match.

” There is a notion by the opposition who want to spread the narative that the PF were on site at parliament to go ahead with the solidarity match for the 2018 budget. That is not true.” Chanda said

He clarified that the solidarity match did not take place.

“We as Patriotic Front believe that the Police is a partner in maintaining law and order. And when the police make a directive in the manner that they did, responsible citizenship demands that we cooperate with the police because in the event that we dont cooperate with them and members of the public and different interest groups clashing, and there is damage to public and private property and there are injuries, including lose of life at times, there are voices that will heap the blame on the police for failing to take pre-emptive measures.” He added.

He stated that the PF Members that were present at the Budget Presentation were there strictly by card invitation and therefore those opposition members who wanted to make a comparison between the protesters that got arrested and the PF Members present at parliament were not being realistic in their judgement.

” Its not that the PF youths did not have a right to match in solidarity of the 2018 budget, its their constitutional right. But there comes a time when you must understand that your constitutional rights must take into consideration other factors. And we are glad and proud as the Patriotic Front that we took a decision not to go ahead with that solidarity match because the Police were very clear that it shouldnt go ahead and we obliged. He said.

On Friday last week, Civil Society Member Laura Miti along Side Musician popularly known as Pilato where among the People that where booked by the police for conducting an illegal protest at the Parliament building were the PF youth had intended to Match in solidarity for the 2018 Budget which was being Presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister.

The Police had instructed both groups not to conduct any matches at the parliament premises, an instruction which the PF youths adhered to and which Mitti and her counterparts ignored till they were arrested.