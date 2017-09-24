Digital graves coming Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba has announced that the Lusaka City Council (LCC) will introduce digital grave identification in Lusaka.

Mr Kalumba told Sunday Times in an interview that the system was being introduced for easy identification of grave sites.

He said LCC was championing the digitalisation of grave identification which has been approved cemeteries by the council which is looking for a partner to be appointed.

“Nangu Mulube shani (Even if you can’t identify the grave site), it will now be possible and easy to locate where our loved ones are buried,” he said.

He urged Lusaka residents to support the initiative as it was the smartest way to manage cemeteries in a digital era such as now.

“Sometimes you find confusion at cemeteries especially where a tombstone was not erected leading to cases of another family attempting to bury their loved ones on the same spot. We have also cases of skeletons being dug out almost on a monthly basis due to poor records management,” he said.

He added that once the programme starts, there will be order at cemeteries.