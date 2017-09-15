UPND retains the Itezhi Tezhi Council Chairperson seat The United Party for National Development (UPND) has returned the Itezhi -Tezhi Council Chairperson’s seat in a bye-election in the central province based district.

UPND’s candidate Stephen Shaloba polled a total of 7,215 votes against his closest rival Namakau Kaingu of PF who polled a total of 2,188 votes.

Returning Officer Stanley Shikabone announced today around 12:54 that UPND candidate Stephen Shaloba has become the duly elected Council Chairperson for Itezhi -Tezhi Town Council.

Independent candidate Oliver Sitengu was third with 601 votes, followed by Party for National Unity (PNU)’s Irene Shilupizhi who polled a paltry 103 total votes.

Shikabone said the total number of people who voted during the 14 September by-election was 10,206 and the rejected ballot papers were 103.

The total number of people registered in Itezhi -Tezhi district’s voter roll is 39,563.

Before the counting of votes was completed UPND’s Shaloba was leading in all the 41 polling stations and was being followed by Namakau Kaingu of the PF who beat UPND in three polling stations namely Choongo with 189 votes against UPND’s Shaloba with 118 votes .

At Kasaka polling station PF polled 54 votes against 34 votes for UPND and at Kataba polling station, PF polled 46 votes against UPND’s 33 votes.

PF’s Namakau trailed in second position and Independent candidate Oliver Sitengu was trailing at third position and PNU’s Shilupizhi was the least.

The by-election was held in an incidence free environment compared to last year’s recorded pockets of violence in Mbila ward.

The September 14 by election were being held to fill the vacant left by the death of Gift Luyako who died in April 2017.

And Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Mwansa Chipalo, has scooped the seat, in the Kanchibiya Council Chairperson election with a landslide victory.

Mr Chipalo has been declared dully elected Council Chairperson for the newly created Kanchibiya district Council after pouring 3,746 against his UPND rival Kanjela Syvario who only managed to get 1,251 votes.

A total of 5,103 ballot papers were cast and 106 rejected.

In Lavushimanda Council Chairperson election, PF candidate Humphrey Katemba has been declared winner after getting 2,757 votes against UPND candidate Mwelwa Mupanda who got 748 votes.

In Lavushimanda Council Chairperson election, a total of 3,603 votes were cast and 98 rejected.

In Chama’s Mabinga local government by-election Blackson Mkandwire has won the seat with 1,166 votes beating UPND contestant Mathews Ndhlovu who got 403 votes.

The Mabinga ward seat was declared vacant following the arrest of the incumbent Jane Sifia Zimba who stood on PF ticket for allegedly forging a Grade 12 certificate.

Muchinga Provincial Electoral Officer, Adam Jere told ZANIS in an interview in Kanchibiya today that though the polls in all the three districts were characterized by apathy, the process was generally peaceful.

And Muchinga PF Provincial Chairperson Mwansa Kapeya has said the win by the PF in the three districts is testimony enough that the party is still very strong in the area.

Mr. Kapeya said Muchinga is still a stronghold for the PF adding that the area is a no-go for the opposition political parties.

