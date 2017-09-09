Power Tool bus kills 4, injures 67 FOUR people have died and scores more injured in a Great North Road traffic accident involving a Power Tools passenger bus and a Tanzanian truck.

The head-on collision occurred in Mkushi district at Nkolonga area near the turn-off to Chengelo school.

Central Province Deputy Police Commissioner Diamond Likashi who visited the scene of the crash confirmed the accident in an interview.

Road Traffic Transport and Safety Agency Head of Public Relations Frederick Mubanga said the accident happened around 06:30 hours, about 22 Kilometres east of Mkushi.

Mr Mubanga named the driver of the Power Tools Scania bus ABM 6626 as Alex Chapel who collided with a Tanzanian truck T236BTC.

He said all bodies are in Mkushi hospital mortuary while 67 passengers who sustained various injuries are being attended to at Mkushi and Kapiri Mposhi district hospitals.

“The driver of the Power Tools carelessly overtook the other vehicles and as a result the bus collided with the truck which was coming from the western direction,” he said.

But Mr Likashi said the accident was disheartening and called on motorists to adhere to traffic regulations.

And in another incident three people have died in Mafutu area in Namwala District of Southern province when a thatched house they were sleeping in caught fire.

In a statement, Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso said the incident happened on Friday around 22: 27 hours.

Muyunda Mwindwe aged 32 together with her two children – Mubita Abudula, 9 and Martin Mwindwe – were burnt beyond recognition.

Investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire are underway.

Meanwhile, in Livingstone an unknown person is battling for his life after being run over by a train.