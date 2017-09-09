Manhood concoction kills two TWO men of Mpongwe district, on the Copperbelt province have died while a third is admitted to hospital after they allegedly drunk chibuku laced with some unknown concoction to enlarge their manhoods.

Police named one of the dead men as Shaft Mukubulo and the other simply by the first name of Lawrence.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the incident happened on Thursday last week around 19:00 hours.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have a case of suspected poisoning where three men went drinking chibuku which contained some powdered stuff which they had mixed in to help enlarge their manhoods,” she said.

She said Lawrence died on the spot while Mukubulo died in hospital where he was admitted.

The third man, Domitrif Kandeken was still admitted where his condition was listed as stable.

Ms Katanga said Police had launched a manhunt for the man suspected to have provided the powder. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: