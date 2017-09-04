Savior Mwamba to head Washington based NGO Zambian tax advocacy expert Savior Mwambwa has been appointed as Interim Director Financial Transparency Coalition.

“We’re ecstatic that Savior has decided to join the Coalition at this crucial time,” said Subrat Das, Chair of the Financial Transparency Coalition.

“As important policy fights loom in the future, it was essential to find someone who could hit the ground running and already understands the issues at an in-depth level.”

Mr. Mwambwa comes to the FTC after a number of years in civil society, most recently as the International Tax Campaign Manager for ActionAid International.

Previously, he worked as Policy and Advocacy Manger at the Tax Justice Network – Africa, an FTC member organization.

He also served as Executive Director of the Centre for Trade Policy and Development, a Zambia-based NGO focused on equitable trade policies.

“It’s such an important time to be a part of the effort to stop the bleeding of illicit financial flows, and that’s what made the decision to join the FTC such an easy one,” said Mr. Mwambwa.

"As we continue to persuade policymakers to curb things like tax abuse and corruption, the FTC is vital to making sure that the right policies are ultimately enacted. Each new leak and investigation confirms our suspicion that the problem of illicit flows is a global one, which made the chance to work for the global coalition fighting illicit flows an exciting opportunity."