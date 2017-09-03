Police raid sex party involving 70 teenagers POLICE on Friday raided a house in Lusaka’s Woodlands area and stopped an alleged sex party involving 70 teenagers aged between 13 and 18.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that bottles of beer and used condoms were found on the scene. The incident happened between 17:00 hours and 18:00 hours.

Mrs Katongo said police knew about the party after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.

“About 70 of them were rounded up and picked. They were locked up after charging them with conduct likely to cause breach of the peace,” she said.

Mrs Katongo said parents and guardians turned up and pleaded with the police to have the juveniles released and paid admission of guilt for them. The juveniles have since been released.

Some parents were reportedly shocked to find their children at the police station because most said they had dropped them off at various schools and tuition centres for lessons.

“Police are looking for the owner of the house because in this country, it is an offence to use premises as brothels. Action on the owner of the house will depend on the outcome of our investigations,” she said.

Meanwhile, Media Networks on Children’s Rights and Development director Henry Kabwe has regretted the continued increase of juveniles engaging in sex parties and other illicit activities.

Mr Kabwe has since called on the police to also look into issues of defilement and counselling, especially that the youngest was 13 years old.

"Parents must begin to lobby for the re-introduction of play parks for our children so that our children can have other forms of entertainment. As it is, they have easy access to internet and sometimes end up copying the wrong things," he said.