Zambia battle Algeria, as Nigeria dismantle Cameroon Wedson Nyirenda has declared Zambia ready for battle on Saturday against Algeria in the two sides 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia head into the match in search of their first Group B victory in which they lie 3rd on 1 point,tied with visiting Algeria who are bottom of the log.

“Very much confident. We have done all that needs to be done. We have the best blend of the team and we are very much ready,” Nyirenda said.

Nyirenda is spoilt for choice upfront with four prolific strikers to pick from.

Justin Shonga of Nkwazi and South African-based Brian Mwila of Platinum Stars who are Zambia’s top scorers in 2017 on 6 and 5 goals respectively, face some competition.

Zambia Under-20 call-ups Patson Daka Austrian club RB Salzburg and Fashion Sakala of Russian club Spartak Moscow II, who inspired the 2017 U20 AFCON champions to the quarterfinals of the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup, are also staking a claim for a place in the starting XI.

But Zambia will also be hoping to break a long standing jinx against Algeria who have beaten Chipolopolo in all four World Cup qualifier meetings.

“It is not going to be an easy game Algeria is a very tough team, they have mature players, they have been at number one in Africa for some time but all-in-all we have prepared very well,” Nyirenda said.

Meanwhile, Algeria head into the match without striker Riyad Mahrez who is stuck in England after a reportedly botched transfer deadline bid to join Chelsea from Leicester City.

Meanwhile,both sides head into the match needing only a win this weekend and in the final leg on September 5 in Constantine to keep alive any chance of challenging runaway Group B leaders Nigeria.

Nigeria put themselves within touching distance of the finish line with three games left for them to play when they obliterated Cameroon 4-0 on Friday night at home in Uyo.

Nigeria have 9 points from three games, Cameroon stay 2nd for at least 24 hours on 2 points after suffering their first Group B defeat on September 1.