Prince Harry heads to Livingstone The royal family member and his leading lady headed to Livingstone in Zambia Thursday evening to continue their vacation.

They traveled across the Kazungula border from Botswana and will be staying in the area for a few days.

According to a source, Prince Harry “has one more romantic surprise arranged for Meghan.” If all goes as planned, the Suits star will enjoy a visit to Victoria Falls.

“VIPs love to take helicopter tours of the falls,” a local source shared with The Mirror. “It’s one thing to experience them at ground level, but high up is where you really get to see how spectacular the view is and just how enormous it is.”

The couple’s latest destination comes shortly after vacationing in Africa in celebration of Meghan’s recent 36th birthday.

After arriving in Botswana, Meghan celebrated her special day with close friends of Harry. A source also revealed that a Botswana safari, trip to Okavango Delta and more was on the agenda.

“Harry knows exactly where to stay on a trip like this and he’s also worked closely with a trusted tour guide who has helped with arrangements and organizing excursions,” our insider shared. “There may be some luxury but there will be a big element of daring stuff, too. They just want to get really close to the animals and the people.”

And as the pair continues to celebrate one year of dating, some can’t help but wonder if an engagement is in the future.

While the ultra-private twosome keeps fans guessing, those close to Harry and Meghan know love is in the air.

"It's, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future," a source previously shared with us. "Engagement talk isn't just between the two of them, even some of Harry's closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year."