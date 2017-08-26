State house condemns police President Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda has condemned the police for stopping United Party for National Development (UPND) from conducting their membership renewal exercise.

President Lungu through Chanda has overuled the police and said the UPND should go ahead with the process.

Mr Chanda has also condemned the police for cancelling a church service that was supposed to take place yesterday.

The church service was supposed to thank God for releasing Hakainde Hichilema from jail.

He said he was happy that Religious Minister overruled the police and allow the church service to proceed.

He said that even if the minister Sumaili did not intervene, his boss Lungu was going to overrule the police.