President Lungu tells off Mopani PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has instructed Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma to inform Mopani Copper Mine (MCM) management not to blackmail government over the negotiations concerning the mining company.

The President said Mr Yaluma and his Energy counterpart David Mabumba would soon deliver the special message to MCM advising it to engage in civil and decent practices of conducting their mining business.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, special assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said the tariff adjustment was just one of the components of broad reforms in the energy sector announced by government.

He said last year President Lungu made it clear that subsidies on agriculture, fuel and electricity would be removed and that cabinet had passed policies that Government was following.

“If those reforms have been accepted, in the consumer sector by the poor at household level, the President expects that all sectors of the economy both business and consumers must accept the policies that have been put in place,” Mr Chanda said.

He said the actions by Mopani Copper Mines in the recent past which included threats to retrench a huge number of workers were totally unacceptable to the government.

He was however optimistic that that the meeting between the Minister and the mine management would yield positive results.

He said President Lungu understands that there was a dispute in court between the Copperbelt Energy Company (CEC) and MCM but did not understand how the court process could extend to the termination of payment to contractors and suppliers particularly Zambians.

Ends…'