PF distances itself from Police action which led to the cancellation of Thanksgiving Prayers for HH The ruling Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has distanced itself from Police action which led to the cancellation of Thanksgiving Prayers by the Opposition UPND.

“The Patriotic Front is not allergic to prayer. As a matter of fact, it has been our consistent prayer that a day will come when the Opposition UPND would understand the need for Prayer in a Christian Nation like ours. It is a matter of public knowledge that in the Past, the UPND have refused to join the rest of the nation in matters of prayer. They have politicised 18th October, which President Edgar Lungu declared as a public holiday, dedicated to prayer, fasting and reconciliation”, he has observed.

Mr Mwila has further challenged the UPND not to shun in this year’s October 18th National Prayers, Fasting and Reconciliation as they always do.

“We hope UPND and other Opposition Parties can attend this year’s national prayers. As Political parties, we must ensure we are identified with prayer as opposed to being linked to dark forces. The former is the Journey of Faith Patriotic Front is proud to promote in line with our declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation. The latter is about the evil undesirable in our nation. So we encourage everyone to pray”, Hon Mwila has said.

Mr Mwila has further denounced assertions by UPND National Chairperson Mrs Mutale Nalumango linking the ruling Party to a Police decision.

“Mrs. Nalumango knows too well that the Police are not a branch of the Patriotic Front. They make decisions, good or bad, on their own. They ensured public safety and security after UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was released after the DPP entered a Nolle Prosequi. The UPND procession went uninterrupted and no UPND National Chairperson linked the Police to the ruling Party at that point. With the unfortunate and unnecessary cancellation of Opposition prayers, the UPND has found it convenient to apportion blame on the ruling Party. But we are accustomed to UPND’s 11th Commandment – when Courts rule in their favour, they celebrate justice but when a Judgement goes against them, they insult the Judiciary as being held hostage by the ruling PF. It’s nothing but a UPND mindset problem”, he has said.

The PF Secretary General has also announced the appointment of Chungu Bwalya, MP, as Acting Provincial Chairperson for Northern Province, following Mr. Felix Mfula's appointment into Foreign Service. Hon Mwila has also lifted suspensions for all Northern Province Party Officials with immediate effect and has since directed all who were acting to revert to their substantive positions. He has since called for hard work in the Province.