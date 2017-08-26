Former Health Minister Dr Kasonde has died Immediate past Minister of Health Joseph Kasonde has died.

Family sources revealed that Dr Kasonde died after a battle with liver cancer.

Zambia Medical Association President Dr Abidan Chansa confirmed the death of Dr Kasonde.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing on of our senior colleague of the profession, Honourable Dr Joseph Kasonde, former Minister of Health,” Dr Chansa said.

Dr Kasonde died around 21:30 Hours on Friday at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

Dr Kasonde was a Zambian politician who served as the Minister of Health from October 2011 to 2016.

He served both in the Michael Sata as well as the Edgar Chagwa Lungu administration (2011 to 2016).

Dr graduated from the University of Aberdeen in 1966 with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree.

He was a fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

He thereafter attained his Doctor of Medicine degree by thesis in 1976 from the University of Oxford.

From 1977 to 1984 Dr Kasonde served as Director of Medical Services, combining this position with that of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health of Zambia from 1979.

From 1985 to 1998 he worked for the World Health Organization as Responsible Officer for Research Capacity Strengthening in Developing countries in the Special Programme for Research and Research Training in Human Reproduction