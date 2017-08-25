PF Government not undemocratic- Chanda Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Mr Amos Chanda has urged the Civil society organisations alleging that the Zambian government is undemocratic to examine their assertions and see if they reflect the reality of what is obtaining in the Nation.

At a Public talk on the Voice of America platform moderated by Host of Straight Talk Africa, Mr Shaka Ssali at the University of Zambia this Morning whose panelists included, Executive Director for Alliance for Community Action Laura Miti, Media Practioner, Lawyer and Author Mr Dickson Jere and Political Science Lecturer at the University of Zambia Mr Lee Habasonda, Mr Chanda gave examples as to why Zambia could not possibly be classified as undemocratic.

“When you talk about an impossible government and getting things done, ask yourselves this question, who defeated the bill of rights which can take care of all the things you are complaining about? Its the opposition. “We called a referendum question to say yes to the bill of rights and the opposition defeated that.”

And responding to assertions that the PF government was not inclusive, Mr Chanda stated that it was not the fault of the PF government that Mr Hichilema had an 11th commandment in the UPND to never agree on anything with the Republican President of Zambia Mr Edgar Lungu. He stated that opportunities had been availed to opposition parliamentarians from UPND to be in Cabinet and they had declined.

“The law says the President shall appoint Ministers from within parliament. And if that is not sufficient, in the broader principle of inclusiveness, the President has 8 Ministers to nominate from those that are not in parliament.”

He stated that if the President nominated opposition members of Parliament, and they declined what was he expected to do?

He threw the challenge on civil society organisations such as the one Mr Lee Habasonda represented to persuade the opposition to think in a civil manner and accept cabinet positions.

“The President will not appoint from outside parliament. When Hon. Siamunene was defence Minister, the people of southern province literally retired him. Whose problem is it? Thats the issue about inclusiveness.” He said.

“Am happy that Dickson Jere has been there, he can tell you the difficulty of any President when the election delivers the kind of result that we had in 2015/2016. What the President does is to look at what he has in parliament. And what he can have among those he appointed.” He said.

“And Mr Hichilema says that the 11th commandment in the UPND is never ever to agree with Edgar Lungu. So can you tell me if Garry Nkombo was called to government, how does it sit with that kind of commandment? Stop this utopia and idealistic way of looking at government. I think government is much more complex than that.”He said.

And responding to Mr Dickson Jere on media associations which went to a very wrong conclusion and broad opinion that the PF government was the most dictatorial, Mr Chanda stated that this was the only government that in the last two years had no journalist in jail because of their work.

Mr Chanda further stated that for instance, the current First lady had the least budget since the inception of the First lady office. Mr Chanda also wondered about the rationale behind those that thought a career in government gave such a good life than careers away from government stating that for him, when he was a Journalist, he lived in Kabulonga on sable road and now that he was in government, he still lived in Kabulonga only this time on Kabulonga road. He stated that with civil society, sometimes even when the facts were before them, it was very difficult for them to accept.

"We cant agree sometimes on even how to kick a can down the road. Even when it is said rain starts in November, when you are in civil society even when its a fact, you will say rain starts in January, " he said