Now Doctors Ok universal HIV testing
The Zambia Medical Association has supported Government’s move to introduce routine universal HIV Testing, Counseling and Treatment (HTCT) policy.
ZMA President Dr.Chansa Abidan said in a statement that credible research showed that it is possible to end HIV within a generation if the HTCT policy was adopted and implemented.
He said this new policy would help expand HIV services from health facilities and spread them to the community.
He also urged government to include a door-to-door program in its distribution of free self-testing kits.
He said that the ZMA had accepted that the new process would not compromise patient confidentiality and other patient rights.
Category : Events in Zambia.