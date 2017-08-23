Govt to priotise Diasporans on dual citizenship MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says Government will prioritise applications of Zambians who want to restore their lost Zambian citizenship but are in the diaspora.

Mr Kampyongo said priority will be given to Zambians who renounced their citizenship in preference for other countries because of various reasons. He said the Dual Citizenship clause enshrined in the Zambian constitution has been operationalised after extensive consultations with various stakeholders.

Mr Kampyongo was speaking when he addressed Zambians living in South Africa in Pretoria.

“The Citizenship Board and its secretariat have been put in place to speedily process applications for the restoration of Zambian citizenship using a digitalised system in collaboration with the Department of National Registration,” Mr Kampyongo said.

This is according to a statement issued by first secretary for press and public relations, at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

He said the digitisation of the two institutions would centrally restore biometric data and remove the delays and inconveniences that people used to experience in the past.

Mr Kampyongo encouraged those with intentions to acquire dual citizenship to take advantage of the favourable laws that Zambia has put in place to ensure that they do not lose out on their natural inheritance of belonging to Zambia.

He said Zambia is also putting in place mechanisms that will ensure certain jobs in all sectors of the economy are reserved for qualified and deserving Zambians to protect them from unfair competition for jobs as is the practice in other countries.