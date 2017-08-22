Ex-Chipata Mayor Jealous Phiri commits suicide Former Chipata Mayor Jealous Phiri has committed suicide.

Eastern Province Police Chief Alex Chilufya confirmed the death of Mr. Phiri 66 in a statement.

Mr. Chilufya said Mr. Phiri ended his life after taking Doom pesticide.

He said the Former Civic Leader was facing several cases of obtaining money by false pretences and was on police bond in one of the cases.

“He was found dead in his car this morning around 05:00 hours.

Mr Chilufya said he was found on the driver’s seat in his car with foam coming out of his nostrils and an empty container of doom pesticides was found besides the body.

"He parked his car in Chipata primary school football ground before taking his life. His body is in Chipata General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem," he said.