UNZA students to sit for Exams-Lungu Academic Affairs Secretary Cornelius Daka has disclosed that all registered students will be allowed to sit for exams provided their sponsors or guardians sign commitment forms to clear the debt. This follows president Lungu’s intervention

“UNZASU would like to inform the student populace that senate held an emergency meeting yesterday concerning examination and fees and a concordance has been reached, all registered students will be allowed to sit for exams this academic year 2016/2017 provided their sponsor or guardian sign a commitment to complete payment of fees for the affected student, this came as a directive from H.E President Edgar Lungu through the minister of higher education, ladies and gentlemen we have won the battle,” Daka stated.

He said results of owing students would be withheld.

“We urge students to continue making further payments as results will not be published for students who will still be owing the university at the time of publication, and all graduating students still owing will not be allowed to graduate. We further urge all registered students to collect new identity cards and latest exam slips as they will be used to gain access to exam rooms,” stated Daka.

“Furthermore deffered exams will be given to all students that are registered and missed mid-year exams, a deffered exam timetable will be published immediately after the final exams. Lastly we urge all registered students still owing the institution to get in touch with their sponsors and guardians to travel to the University of Zambia and sign commitment forms on their behalf before exams begin in a fortnight to avoid being inconvenienced.”

Last month, UNZA management announced that over 8,000 students were owing the institution K58 million and they would not be allowed to sit for exams or access university services.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has welcomed the formation of the Association of Universities and College Administrators ( AUCA).

Prof Luo says the initiative to establish the association is an important milestone in enhancing the quality of education offered in high learning institutions in the country.

She expressed optimism that the newly formed association will supplement governments efforts of promoting excellence in the education sector.

Prof Luo said this in a speech read for her by the Director for Planning and Development, Succeed Mubanga.

And speaking earlier, Zambia Society for Public Administration (ZSPA) president Kelvin Esiasa said the association was formed with the view to promote networking among higher learning institutions.

Mr Esiasa said the interest of the Association of Universities and College Administrators is to strengthen the capacity of the office of the office of the registrar.

He noted that the successful running of any higher learning institution lays in the office the registrar. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: