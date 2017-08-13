Govt clarifies dual citizenship registration charge GOVERNMENT has clarified that registration for dual citizenship is K 5,000 and not 2,800 British Pounds.

Registrar General Mathews Nyirongo said Government had heard the concerns citizens in the Diaspora who had complained that the 2,800 Pounds was too high for many to afford.

He said the K5, 000 that was pegged on all willing applicants from countries that have the similar provision was very affordable and should not be a hitch to those seriously wishing to come back and invest in Zambia.

“I had to go to a number of countries to get submissions from our brothers and sisters and with the listening Government in place, the process has been implemented with that affordable amount,” he said.

Meanwhile, some Zambians in the Diaspora have described the K5, 000 amount as affordable and fair.

Judith Fulilwa-Wilfred a citizen in the United Kingdom, said the decisions by Government to offer dual citizenship to its citizens at K5, 000 was a considerate and fair deal.

Another UK-based Godwin Tembo said it was gratifying that the Registrar General clarified the issue.

“It seems nobody wants to address issues concerning Zambian citizens abroad. We need embassy staff that are professional captious and ready to explain to us what this programme is all about and what is expected of us,” Mr Tembo said.

He said most Zambians abroad were also looking forward to a time when they could be introduced to electronic voting as it was not possible for all to travel back home to physically vote.

Recently, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the Citizenship Board would be awarding the privilege only to citizens who were resident in countries whose legal systems allowed for dual citizenship.