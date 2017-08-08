Zambia’s UK envoy call for justice for murdered boy Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom His Excellency Mr. Muyeba Chikonde has appealed to the authorities in the United Kingdom to bring to book a masked gang of boys who ambushed and stabbed to death a 16-year-old promising footballer Joshua Bwalya.

And officers from the Mission on Sunday visited Joshua’s funeral house in Barking Essex to pay their respects.

In an interview at the funeral house, Joshua’s Mother Mrs. Queenie Bwalya said Joshua was a victim of a “crazy postcode war” and had been targeted by a gang from a rival Barking estate.

She narrated to First Secretary Consular Mr. Portipher Sakala and Frist Secretary Administration and Political Mrs. Millicia Nkoma Mutale that Joshua was stabbed six times in the back and libs and his Lungs were punctured.

“Joshua’s death is the most painful experience. The loss of a child is a grief that lasts a lifetime. My son and his two of his friends were “ambushed” by a group of youths on bicycles who were wearing masks as they were going home from a party. The three were chased into a 24-hour-supermarket in Ripple Road at about 1am, then again into the street, where Joshua was stabbed. Passers-by fought to save him but he died at the scene. His two friends, who banged on doors of nearby homes to ask for help, were also stabbed but they survived. My prayer is that the police should find these people and arrest them,” she said.

Mrs. Bwalya said Joshua’s body will only be released to the family for burial in four to eight weeks after the police conclude the investigations.

She said Joshua played football for Barking FC’s youth team and had just finished his GCSEs (secondary school) and he dreamed of playing central midfield for Chelsea Football Club.

And High Commissioner Chikonde has extended deepest condolences to the Bwalya family on the untimely death their son Joshua.

The High Commissioner in a message of condolences to the Bwalya family said he had learnt with a deep sense of sorrow and sadness of the tragic death of Joshua saying the Zambia High Commission in London and the Zambian Community mourn with the Bwalyas.

"On behalf of all Zambians in the United Kingdom and indeed on my own behalf, allow me to extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," he said.