Top American gospel artist Donnie McClurkin dates Lusaka

After two previous attempts to come to Zambia, top American gospel artist Pastor Donnie McClurkin is finally billed to perform at Lusaka’s Woodlands Stadium this Sunday starting at 15hrs.

The Mount Zion Christian Centre organised event dubbed “Unstoppable Praise” will also feature several local acts among them Pompi, Trinah, James Sakala, Esther Chungu, Ephraim and many more.

Tickets for the multiple awards winning American gospel icon Donnie McClurkin event are selling at selected venues including Blessing Centre, Miracle Life, Mount Zion Christian Centre, Abeve at Arcades, Zcas, and Radio Christian Voice.

In a video promotion on social media, Pastor Donnie is urging his fans to turn up in numbers, says “I’m excited to be coming to Lusaka, Zambia to have a wonderful concert as we are unified in praise to God in this glorious concert on Sunday 13th August.”

Host of Unstoppable Praise, Pastor Bruce Msidi, who is also Senior Pastor at Mount Zion Christian Centre in Kabulonga has called on Christians from all walks of life to make a date and be part of this historical gospel musical event at the refurbished Woodlands Stadium.

Pastor Donnie with his 12-member crew is expected to land at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Saturday with an evening flight. According to the organisers, all logistics are in place and stage set up at Woodlands stadium commences on Friday.

Pastor Donnie has won three Grammy Awards, ten Stellar Awards, two BET Awards, two Soul Train Awards, one Dove Award and one NAACP Image Awards.

The four-hour musical event will feature numerous local artists as curtain raisers as well as act as a launch pad for an upcoming electric musical group called Proclaim, who will share the platform with the Award winning Don to launch their debut album.

Donnie is the Senior Pastor of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York and hosts a radio show, The Donnie McClurkin Show, is heard all over the US.

In 1989, six years after first meeting Marvin Winans, McClurkin made the move to Detroit and became an associate minister at Perfecting Church.

When not at his home church, Donnie performs at churches across the US.