Dual citizenship clause implemented The Government of the Republic of Zambia has implemented the dual citizenship clause for Zambians in the diaspora who acquired citizenship of another country.

The Citizenship Board will now register within six months a person who ceased to be a citizen of Zambia as a result of acquiring the citizenship of another country upon notification to the Citizenship Board of Zambia.

Foreign Affairs acting Permanent Secretary Sylvester Mundanda has confirmed the development in a circular issued to Heads of Zambian Missions abroad.

According to Statutory Instrument (SI) Number 50, The Citizenship of Zambia Regulation, 2017, now provides for a person who ceased to be a citizen as a result of acquiring the citizenship of another country to apply to the Board for restoration of the Zambian citizenship.

“The Board shall cause to be entered in the register of citizens who hold dual citizenship, the names of a citizen who acquires the citizenship of another country.

“A person who ceased to be a citizen as a result of acquiring the citizenship of another country may apply to the Board for bestowal of the citizenship in Form VII set out in the First Schedule,” SI No. 50 Clause 10 section 1 and 2 states.

The SI further states that applicants for bestowal of citizenship, where the applicant is abroad may lodge the application with the Zambian mission in the country of that applicant’s residence or the nearest country where there is a Zambian mission.

Mr. Mundanda has since directed diplomats in various missions to be conversant with the provisions of SI Number 50, Citizenship of Zambia Regulation, 2017 for the purpose of sensitizing Zambians in the diaspora.

And Zambia’s Charge’ D’Affaires in Washington D.C Joseph Chilaizya has urged people in the United States of America who ceased to be Zambian citizens as a result of acquiring citizenship of another country to apply as soon as the mission receives all the required forms for bestowal of the Zambian citizenship.

Mr. Chilaizya says the Embassy of Zambia in Washington D.C will in due course conduct sensitization programmes to increase awareness about the new piece of legislation.