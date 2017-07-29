Two perish, 23 others survive in Chinsali road carnage Two people of the same family have died on the spot while 23 others are nursing serious injuries at Chinsali general hospital after a truck they were travelling in hit into a Toyota corolla and over turned along Nambuluma road in Chinsali district of Muchinga province.

ZANIS reports that both Muchinga Police Commissioner Godwin Phiri and Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe , who rushed to the accident scene , have confirmed the accident.

Mr. Phiri said the accident happened around 11 hours near ZANACO area when the driver of Fuso truck which had 23 people on board hit into a Toyota corolla which was coming from the opposite direction.

He said the two who were trapped in the truck died on the spot while two others are in a critical condition and 21others have sustained multiple injuries.

Mr. Phiri said the accident victims are aged between 18 to 30 and the truck belongs to Mr. Mukondo of Mundu area.

The Permanent Secretary on his part has expressed his sadness over the untimely death of the victims.

Mr. Nundwe, who described the accident as heart breaking and unfortunate, advised the traffic police in the district to intensify road patrols and ensure that only user friendly vehicles are used on the roads in the area.

And Medical Superidentant for Chinsali District General Hospital Dr. Willies Silwimba has confirmed receiving 23 accident victims between 11: 30 and 12 hours.

Dr Silwimba added that two dead bodies were also received at 13: 30 hours and have since been deposited at Chinsali District general hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors attributed the accident to over speeding on the way to a unnamed farm to collect maize.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors attributed the accident to over speeding on the way to a unnamed farm to collect maize.

He said some concerned passengers where at times urging the driver , who died on the spot to slow down but the appeal fell on deaf ears.