Hubby kills wife and her lover Police in Lusaka have arrested a 33 year old man identified as Peter Siwale, a clearing agent of Lusaka’s Mean Wood Phase 2 for allegedly shooting dead his wife identified Charity Namuko aged 30 (above) together with another man identified as Andrew Chibesa aged 27, whom he suspected to have been having an affair with his wife.

This happened on Thursday, 27th July 2017 between 18:00 and 19:00 Hours in Mean wood.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said brief facts of the matter are that the suspect trailed the victims who are both teachers at a named school in Kaunda Square to some place in Mean wood using a friend’s motor vehicle where he saw them in a romantic state.

“He then picked the two whom he took to his home where he is alleged to have shot both of them dead in the presence of his children. His wife sustained a wound on the right shoulder and right side of the chest while the other victim sustained a wound on the left side of the chest,” Mrs Katongo said.

The suspect later went to the neighbour with the children and requested that he be taken to the police.

A shotgun has since been recovered from the scene with three empty cartridges.

The suspect is detained in Police custody while the bodies of the deceased are in UTH mortuary awaiting post-mortem.