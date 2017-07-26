Economy so far so good – Mutati Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says fundamentals of the economy have improved during the first half of 2017.

However, Mr. Mutati says economic players in the country should not relax following the development.

The Minister says the appreciation of the kwacha in particular is reflection of increased supply of foreign exchange arising from participation of foreign portfolio investors in government securities.

He added that the continued strong copper prices and market confidence also supported the appreciation of the kwacha which is currently trading about K8.8 to the United States dollars.

He noted that government is alive to the need for stability of the exchange rate as it is supportive of both exporters and importers.

On the Gross Domestic Product(GDP) growth, Mr. Mutati expressed his confidence that the projected growth rate of 4.3 percent for 2017 remains feasible following the developments in the first half of the 2017.

He said the growth is mainly driven by major sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, transport, wholesale, and retail trade among others.

ZANIS report that this is according to a statement by the ministry’s Public relations unit on the mid-year performance of the country’s economy and periodical developments.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mutati says government has come up with other measures aimed at enhancing revenue collection by implementing initiatives such as the use of fiscal devisees to further enhance VAT collections and reduce cheating especially in retail and wholesale sectors.

He said the appointment of agents for withholding tax on rental income will also to enhance compliance.

Mr. Mutati explained that Zambia Revenue authority (ZRA) offered the business community a tax amnesty on interest and penalties arising from late returns and non-payments on all tax liabilities which ends on July 31, 2017.

He said K833.2 million is expected to be collected from the tax amnesty on interest and penalties against the targeted K750 million.

The Finance Minister stated in the same statement that the total debt collection target for ZRA including the expected amount from the amnesty was K2.25 billion and that K2.212 billion was collected between January and June 2017.

He has urged business community to take advantage of the remaining few days as there will be no extension.

Mr. Mutati further said government has designed a medium term time specific arrears dismantling strategy to address the problem of domestic arrears.

He said government will clear the arrears including through the use of budgetary provisions and restructuring of some of the debt into longer term debt instruments.

And the Minister said shareholders of the intermarket Bank Corporation have made progress and the bank is expected to be soon operational.

Mr. Mutati said capitalization of the bank has been done and the shareholders will be announcing the new management team soon.

He said government is monitoring the developments at the bank to ensure that the re-opening of the institution is done quickly.