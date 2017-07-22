KK discharged from UTH Amidst rumours that he had died, the first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda appeared in public yesterday after being discharged from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he had been admitted for a routine medical check up.

Upon being discharged yesterday, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said Dr Kaunda had recovered fully prompting the hospital to discharge him.

He said Dr Kaunda was stable and that a team of specialist doctors would continue monitoring his condition.

“We are confident that Dr Kaunda has recuperated and continue with his normal activities while his medical team carries out routine medical checkups on him,” he said.

Dr Kaunda was admitted on Tuesday evening to the UTH in the Fast Track VIP ward following a minor ailment.