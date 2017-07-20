KK is alive- State House State House has dispelled reports that Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda has died.

Online reports emerged mid day on Thursday that Dr Kaunda, 93, had died in hospital.

But President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said Dr Kaunda is alive and still admitted in hospital.

“Former President HE Kenneth Kaunda was admitted to the university teaching hospital to be treated for a minor ailment. He was rehydrated and judged well and stable enough to be discharged,” Mr Chanda said in a statement.

“But he has been kept in hospital longer than necessary to take advantage of this admission and make him undergo to a routine medical screen after which he is expected to be discharged later today or tomorrow.”

Mr Chanda added, "His minders reported that the former President appeared weak prompting the minister of health to deploy a specialist medical unit to check on him at his residence."