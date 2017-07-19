KK admitted to UTH First President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted to the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- in Lusaka.

And Acting President, Inonge Wina has visited Dr. Kaunda at UTH where he is receiving medical attention.

And Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya says the first President was admitted last evening for minor complaints.

Dr. Chilufya says the medical personnel are also conducting general medical checkups on Dr. Kaunda.

The Minister of Health has described Dr. Kaunda’s condition as stable and ready to be discharged from hospital by tomorrow. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Next Post » Comment: