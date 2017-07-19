Illegal immigrants to be helped GOVERNMENT has commenced the process of repatriating Zambians stranded in foreign countries for various reasons, Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has said.

Mr Kalaba advised the Zambians to visit Zambian embassies in the countries where they are for formalities that would facilitate their return home.

He said in an interview yesterday that in Mali, for instance, there were more than 200 Zambians stranded due to either loss of documentation or compromised marital statuses in the case of most women.

"We have engaged our embassies across the globe to ensure that our people in need of returning home are helped to do," said Mr Kalaba who, however added that those comfortable with their statuses abroad would not be forced to return home.