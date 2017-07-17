Katete Teacher kills wife Police in Katete district have apprehended a teacher at Omelo Mumba Primary School for allegedly murdering his wife.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Chipata this morning, Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Alex Chilufya said police have arrested Tobias Mwale, 33, for murdering his wife Mumba Kalaba.

Kalaba 26, was a Midwife at Kasama General Hospital.

Mr. Chilufya said the incident happened yesterday between 12:30 and 13 hours after the duo had a marital dispute.

He said police found a machete soaked in blood with the victim’s head almost cut off.

Mr. Chilufya said the suspect has been charged with murder and is in police custody awaiting court appearance.