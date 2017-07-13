HH complains of transfer from Mukobeko to Luanshya Incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has complained to the Luanshya Magistrate Court over the manner he was moved from Mukobeko Maximum Prison to Luanshya.

Mr. Hichilema, through his lawyer Chimuka Magubbwi of Magubbwi and Associates of Ndola said the prison authorities lured him that he needed to see his lawyers when infact not.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba are jointly charged with unlawful assembly.

The matter has since been adjourned to August 28, 2017 for continued trial.

Police sources have indicated that Mr Hichilema has now been taken to Kamfisa state prison.

“Before we conclude on date, we want to address the court. The manner in which our client was moved from Mukobeko Prison to here is not good. He was called around 06:00 Hours and told that he needed to talk to his lawyers yet they were bringing him here. And also what is the interest of the police when our client is before the hands of the prison authorities? Our client is concerned of his security. Why are the police and other agencies interested? We wanted to inform the court,” Mr. Magubbwi said.

The state later applied for adjournment and the defence did not object.

However, Magistrate John Mbuzi said he was not comfortable with the dates that were suggested by the defence.

” I am not comfortable with those dates. It is for the good of the accused to have this date near and conclude this matter. So if we are not sure when the treason case will start, we better bring this matter so we finish. Find a date that is near,” Magistrate Mbuzi said.

Mr. Hichilema arrived at the magistrate court at 11:10 hours amid tight security.

Immediately the matter was called before Magistrate John Mbuzi.

The state applied that the matter be adjourned because the lead state advocate was in Lusaka attending to another matter in the Supreme Court.

Mr Hichilema has been in jail from April 10 on a charge of treason and has spent time at Chimbokaila and Mukobeko Maximum Prison. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Comment: