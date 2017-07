Zambian singer, Natalie performs on BBC Pitch Battle is an entertainment series on BBC ONE where 30 of the country’s(UK) best choirs and vocal groups battle it out in a series of sing-or-be-sung-off vocal challenges.

Young Zambian Natalie Chinambu performed a cover of "Thinking out load" ,by grammy award winning singer Ed Sheeran, with her choir.