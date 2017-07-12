UPND Blames The DPP and Judiciary for HH’s lengthy stay in Prision United Party for National Development (UPND) has accused the Director of Public Prosecutions ( DPP ) and the Judiciary for the lengthy stay that their leader, Hakainde Hichilema has endured in prison.

In a statement made available to the media, Mr Katuka said that despite allegations that allegations that Hakainde Hichilema’s lawyers are to blame for his continued incarceration, the reality of the matter is that in Zambia an accused person (and his lawyers) have little or no say as to when such a person is brought to Court.

Below is the full statement

THE JUDICARY AND THE DPP SHOULD TAKE PUBLIC INTEREST INTO ACCOUNT IN HH AND 5 OTHERS’ TREASON MATTER-UPND

As UPND we believe that when there is a conflict between public interest and the law, public interest takes precedence.

It has been over 90 days since the imprisonment of the leader of the largest opposition party in Zambia on treason charges that threaten to divide the nation.

Despite a lot having been said by the PF and its leaders, including allegations that Hakainde Hichilema’s lawyers are to blame for his continued incarceration, the reality of the matter is that in Zambia an accused person (and his lawyers) have little or no say as to when such a person is brought to Court.

It is all in the hands of the Director of Public Prosecutions ( DPP ) and the Judiciary.

It has now been over 30 days since HHs committal and yet nothing has been heard from the DPP or indeed from the Judiciary as to when he and other accused persons will be brought to trial to face his accusers.

While it is understood that the DPP and the Judiciary are very busy, it must equally be understood that they have a duty to mother Zambia because justice delayed is justice denied.

A speedy conclusion to this case is a very important step towards healing our divided nation and the onus lies squarely with those two offices to simply do the right thing.

Zambians want to believe that our Judiciary and the DPP are above partisan politics and each of them now has the best opportunity to prove that, not for the sake of HH and his co accused but for mother Zambia and all of us, her citizens and future citizens.

We wait with prayer on our lips.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: