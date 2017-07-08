Calendar

PS Health Moyo dies in fatal road accident

Posted On : July 8th, 2017 | Updated On : July 8th, 2017
Mr John Moyo being sworn in as Health Permanent in Charge of AdministrationMr John Moyo being sworn in as Health Permanent in Charge of Administration

Mr John Moyo being sworn in as Health Permanent in Charge of AdministrationMr John Moyo being sworn in as Health Permanent in Charge of Administration

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of administration John Moyo has died.
Mr Moyo died in tragic road traffic accident that occurred on Mumbwa road on Friday night.
Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced the development to journalists in a text message.
“With a heavy heart that l announce the death of PS John Moyo in a tragic traffic accident” Dr. Chitalu Chilufya announced.
Mr. Moyo was appointed as Permanent Secretary and sworn-in in December 2016.
He is the second Permanent Secretary after Dr. Jabbin Mulwanda who is Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services.

About Website Editor

'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk
Category : Events in Zambia.
« »

Comment:

One response to “PS Health Moyo dies in fatal road accident”

  1. modesto says:
    Jul 9, 2017 at 5:35 am

    May God give strength to mr moyo’s family in sad moment.

    Reply

Leave a Reply