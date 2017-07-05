6 die in Likili bus accident

Six people have died while over 20 have been admitted to Ronald Ross Hospital in Mufulira and Mansa General Hospitals when a Kashikishi bound Likili Bus overturned 30 kilometers on the pedicle road in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The bus which left Ndola in the morning is suspected to have been over speeding when it overturned killing five people including 2 teachers from Nchelenge.

Mufulira District Commissioner Hildah Kawesha who rushed to the scene says six people died on the spot while eight were rushed to Mansa for treatment.

Mrs. Kawesha says four of the dead are females while two are males.

And Ronald Ross Hospital acting head of clinical care Nathan Singogo has described the over 15 victims admitted as stable.

Dr. Singogo has told ZNBC news that only one person is in the intensive care unit and the rest are in the ward recovering.