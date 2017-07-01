Illegal sell of medicines ZAMBIA Medicines and Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure illegal sale of medicines in the country is controlled.

ZAMRA public relations officer Ludovic Mwape said the medicines regulatory firm had learnt a lesson from the attack in Chawama where it’s officials and some journalists were beaten for apprehending illegal drug sellers.

“We will still move in all the communities and ensure there is no illegal sale of drugs, and what happened in Chawama is an eye-opener and we will work hand-in-hand with the Zambia Police,” Mr Mwape said.

Mr Mwape said ZAMRA was deeply concerned about the mushrooming of illegal drug outlets, especially in most peri-urban areas in the country.

“This is why ZAMRA and the Ministry of Health are putting up health shops all over the country to curb such illegal vices, and we will start with Muchinga and Western provinces,” he said.

Mr Mwape said the reason for the health shops in rural areas was for communities that were far from health centres to access healthcare services prescribed by health shop attendants who would undergo training on prescription.

“We are mandated to ensure medicines on the Zambian market are safe and sold by people with valid papers,” he said.

The illegal sale of drugs in Zambia has been rampant with drug administration for abortion practices as well as injections being done by non-professionals.

According to the World Health Organisation, about 10,000 persons die every year as a result of taking drugs not prescribed by medical personnel or recommended by clinics and hospitals.

Ends// Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: