Dress decently-Female Zambia Police officers told

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has urged female Police officers to always be decent in their dressing.

Reacting to the traffic Police Officer whose name has been withheld but working from Sesheke, Katongo said Police Officers should help in portraying the good image of the institution.

Katongo emphasized that their skirts should at least be under the knees because officers are supposed to be modest in their dressing and smart as opposed to what is in the picture circulating in various social platforms.

She added that no officer should take their dresses to the tailors aimed at reducing the size because it is against the police dress code and officers should comply with the Zambia Police dress code.

And Katongo also stated that officers should take her advice seriously because dressing like the female Traffic Police Officer in the picture is not allowed, adding that even wearing heavy make up in uniform, dangling earrings and other fancy things is against the Police Dress Code.

“Officer should always be decent in their dressing and help in portraying the good image of the institution. Their skirts should at least be knee high as opposed to what is in the picture” Katongo said