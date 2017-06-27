Zambia Police arrest key suspect in the woman assault video that went viral Police Public Relations Officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has revealed that Police have today arrested the key suspect in the case of assault of a woman in a video that went viral.

She said the incident is reported to have happened on 18th June, 2017 in Makeni Villa after the accused person suspected the victim to have been having an intimate relationship with her husband.

Katongo said the suspect has been identified as Mwayana Nyirongo aged 30 Of Makeni Villa in Lusaka.

The Police Spokesperson also noted that the victim also of Makeni Villa aged 24 had gone to report the matter to Lusaka’s Non-Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) yesterday in the company of her relatives and NGOCC later referred the matter to police and a docket of Assault OABH has been opened.

Katongo said the Suspect is in Police custody and a medical report form was issued to the victim and investigations have continued so as to bring to book the other people involved.

"We have today arrested the key suspect in the case of assault of a woman in a video that went viral" Katongo said