Yoga for inmates un-Christian-Church THE Church of Nazareth has bemoaned the practising of Yoga in prisons, saying that the act does not possess fundamental Christian values.

Church of Nazareth leader Joshua Milimo said Yoga, which means union, was not a Christian way of union but an inventory of Hindu belief spirit called “BRAHMAN” who was not a personal father but an impersonal holy divine substance with the nature in the Hindu beliefs.

Pastor Milimo said such views were radically contrary to Christianity as the Bible clearly explained how and who to bow to.

He said Yoga was incompatible with Christian spirituality because it was pantheistic and not a Christian way of relaxing and should not be allowed to be practised in prisons.

“God is everything and everything is God, there is no greater God than our God and the only way we can find real peace and relaxation is through prayer and not Yoga,” Pastor Milimo said.

He said the centre of Christian was faith in the Holy Trinity – the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit – three persons in one God-Head, the perfect model of loving relationship and not any other God but one God.

The pastor said it was sad that some promoters of Yoga had misquoted some isolated Bible quotations to substantiate their arguments such as “you are the temple of God”, “the living water flows from you”, “you will be in me and I will be in you”, “it is no longer I that lives but Christ lives in me” without understanding the context and the meaning of those words in the Bible.

“Mathew 22: 37-39 says you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with your entire mind. This is the greatest and the first commandment. For that reason it is important for a country professing to be a Christian Nation to love God and follow His statutes,” Pastor Milimo said.

For some people, Yoga is a means of relaxation and easing of tension and for others, it is a form of exercise promoting fitness and health while for a few, Yoga is a means of healing of sicknesses.

However, a clinical psychologist in the defence forces Joshua Chinyama recently introduced Yoga lessons in the Zambia Army and Zambia Correctional Services for the participants to derive health–related benefits.

