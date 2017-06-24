HIVOS Southern Africa Hub Zambia GMOs concern HIVOS Southern Africa Hub Zambia is deeply concerned about choices Zambians make going for Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) foods as opposed to go for healthy foods.

HIVOS Southern Africa regional advocacy manager for sustainable foods William Chilufya told the Sunday Times in an exclusive interview that it was important that Zambians appreciated their own food, and that the country had enough alternative foods.

“Our locally-produced food has kept us healthy for a long time now, which is evident from our forefathers who lived healthy unlike today where we have lots of diseases as a result of unhealthy foods,” he said.

Mr Chilufya said that dangerous foods looked aspirational in one’s eye not knowing they were dangerous and that the way one’s food was prepared was also important.

He added that HIVOS had noted that there were a few restaurants in the city that were preparing various local foods where most people flocked to and that such needed to be encouraged.

“We need consumer awareness in this country. Zambians need to know all their foods by ensuring a campaign in place aimed at drawing people’s attention to our food,” he said.

Mr Chilufya added that HIVOS had partnered with the Consumer Unity Trust Society (CUTS) to reach out to Zambians in far places and spread the message of consuming different types of foods, local foods and encourage production.

“It’s important also to preserve our local food because most of our food comes together at a goal, and out of season at a goal, so this is an eye opener to SMEs to venture into local foods’ preservation,” he added.

He said preservation techniques that the forefathers used were supposed to be passed on to this younger generation as it was going to be disastrous if the future generation relied on fast foods.

A consortium of nutrition advocates, among them, CSO-SUN and HIVOS have launched a vigorous campaign on the dangers of junk foods and the benefits of a well-nourished community following reports from the World Health Organisation that Zambia was among the lowest nutrition-efficient countries.

ENDS//// Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : Events in Zambia Previous Post Next Post » Comment: