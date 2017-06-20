Zambia has to learn from Rwanda–Lungu President Edgar Lungu says Zambia yearns to learn from the achievements Rwanda has made through enhanced economic cooperation adding that there is room for the two countries to further bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the citizenry.

President Lungu cited agriculture, energy and tourism as some of the sectors the two countries can work together.

He urged the two countries to share best practices that will help build the economies of Zambia and Rwanda.

President Lungu made the call when he held bilateral talks with his visiting Rwandan Counterpart Paul Kagame at State House.

The Republican President emphasized that Zambia wants to learn from the progress Rwanda has made as a prosperous nation.

Meanwhile President Lungu has wished the people of Rwanda peace and stability as the country goes to polls in August this year.

President Lungu hoped that the election results will be accepted by political parties that will participate in the August ELECTIONS.

He observed that some political parties are in a habit of denying elections results adding that it is unfortunate that some people want to accept election results as free and fair when they win.

When the due process of electoral process is followed there can be only one winner, the President said.

And President Lungu says he is worried with the instability in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He hoped that Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo find peace and stability.

President Lungu said Zambia and Rwanda feel the impact of instability in the two neighbouring countries.

He pointed out that conflicts are detrimental to the development of any given nation.

And Rwanda President Paul Kagame says there is need to improve trade cooperation between Rwanda and Zambia.

President Kagame observed that very little trade takes place between the two countries.

The visiting President pointed out that increased cooperation will help to strengthen bilateral ties for the benefits of the peoples of Rwanda and Zambia.

President Kagame said there are many things that Zambia and Rwanda can achieve if the two countries worked together.

Meanwhile President Kagame has thanked the Zambian government for hosting Rwandan refugees.

He said the refugees hosted in Zambia have immensely benefited from the education provide by the host State.

And Zambia and Rwanda have signed three bilateral agreements mainly in the field of Air Services, Extradition treaty and a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Defence and Security Cooperation.

Minister of Transport and Communication Brian signed on behalf of Zambia while Rwanda Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise signed on behalf of her country.

Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo signed the Extradition treaty on behalf of Zambia while Rwandese Minister of State in charge of constitutional and Legal Affairs Evode Uwizeyimana signed on behalf of Rwanda.

In addition , Zambia has signed a MOU with Rwanda on Defence and Security Cooperation.

Minister of Defence Davies Chama signed on behalf of Zambia while Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise Mushikiwabo signed on behalf of his country.