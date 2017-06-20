Luanshya police officer shots his wife dead and turns the gun on himself A police officer of Luanshya Central Police this morning shot dead his wife and later shot himself following a marital dispute.

The incident happened around 09:45 hours today at his residence, House No. 138 Levi Chito police camp.

The officer identified as Constable Kelvin Kabaso who was on patrol in the second class trading area left his point of duty and went home were he shot his wife dead, a fellow police officer only identifies as Constable Chabamba.

Constable Kabaso shot his wife Chabamba in the left chest who was pronounced dead on arrival at Thomson hospital.

He later shot himself in the mouth and sustained head injuries near the ear and has since been rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital for specialized medical attention.

ZANIS reports that both Copperbelt police command and Luanshya District Commissioner Joel Chibuye confirmed the development in separate interviews.

DC Chibuye who described the incident as unfortunate has appealed to men in uniform to desist from resorting to physical violence whenever confronted with a dispute.

He urged police officers to take advantage of counselling and advisory services offered by the Victim Support unit to settle disputes.

He however noted that it was sad that law enforcement officers were using official guns against each other.

Mr. Chibuye further indicated that it was unfortunate for the district to lose a gallant dedicated police officer in such circumstances shortly after the district suffered another blow barely a week ago when 8 people sustained serious injuries in an industrial accident following an explosion at chart breweries.