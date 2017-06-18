Rwandan President Kagame expected in Zambia President of Rwanda Paul Kagame is expected in the country tomorrow on Monday 19th June 2017 for a two day state visit.

President Kagame is coming to Zambia at the invitation of his Zambian counterpart President Edgar Lungu.

ZANIS reports that Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba told ZANIS in an exclusive interview that the two leaders are expected to hold talks on Monday to share best practices and strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Mr. Kalaba said the visiting President of Rwanda is also expected to visit and lay wreaths at the Presidential burial place at the Embassy Park where three late Zambian Presidents are buried.

Mr. Kalaba said President Lungu will host a dinner at Intercontinental hotel for his guest on the same day in the evening.

The minister said President Kagame will be taken to Kafue District to tour Kafue Steel Company which is owned by Universal Mining and Chemicals Industries Limited under Trade Kings group.

He said President Kagame wants to learn how Zambia is industrialising hence the move to take him to one of the companies involved in steel metals.

Mr. Kalaba stated that the visiting President is expected to leave the country on Tuesday after touring the steel plant in Kafue.

He explained that the state visit is important for both countries as the two leaders need to share knowledge on various issues.

He said Zambia can learn from Rwanda because that country is much advanced in the area of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) which Zambia is trying to develop.

He added that the visit is also meant to ensure that the two countries begin to support each other at various fora that include the African Union, the Great Lakes and COMESA among others.

The Foreign Affairs Minister disclosed that the two countries want to develop a memorandum of understanding for the exchange of teachers of French from Rwanda to help Zambia's education sector.