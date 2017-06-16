Court orders transfer of HH back to Lusaka Prison Lusaka Senior Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga has ordered that opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and five others be transferred back to Lusaka Central Prison to enable them attend court proceedings in a matter Mr Hichilema has asked the Court to cite Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili for contempt.

Magistrate Wishimanga has since directed the Commissioner of Prisons, the Officer in Charge at Mukobeko Maximum Prison and the Officer in Charge at Lusaka Central Prison that Mr Hichilema and the five co-accused be brought before her for purposes of attending the court proceedings in their capacity as complainants and witnesses.

She has since ordered all those involved with the detention and transportation of Mr Hichilema and the five make necessary arrangements to bring them on Monday, June 19th 2017 and that they be remanded at Lusaka Central Prison to enable them attend court proceedings from day to day the case is disposed of and finally determined.