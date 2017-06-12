Kamanga threatens to act after Zambia loss FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has threatened that Football House will take unspecified corrective measures aimed improving Chipolopolo’s dwindling performance.

Zambia on Saturday launched the 2019 Africa Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 loss to visiting Mozambique at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The visibly upset Kamanga described the loss to the Mambas as very bad.

“It is a very bad result so we are not happy as FAZ. We didn’t expect this bad start to the campaign,” Kamanga said.

“We will take corrective measures. If necessary make some changes to the team,” he said without specifying the planned changes.

Zambia missed out on qualifying for the 2017 Africa Cup in Gabon.

“You can’t be dropping points at home if you are going to have the ambitions of going to the Africa Cup,” Kamanga said.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda's side is bottom of Group K following Guinea Bissau's 1-0 win over Namibia.