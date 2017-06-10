Zamtel remits K10.7 million tax to ZRA Zamtel says it has settled part of its tax commitment with the Zambia Revenue Authority totalling K10.7 million.

Announcing the development, Zamtel Acting Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta, said: “Zamtel remains committed to settling all its outstanding statutory and other obligations within the shortest possible time.”

“We therefore wish to take this opportunity to recognise the wonderful and unwavering support we have continued to receive from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) our shareholder, the Government through the line Ministry, the Ministry of Transport and Communications as well as the Ministry of Finance,” Mr Mupeta said in a statement.

“It is because of this support we have found the positive energy that is fuelling this growth phenomenon that is driving us to the wanted position,” he said.

Mr Mupeta added, “Thank you once again and let us move together as we aggressively pursue the 2 Millionth Customer before end of 2017.”

“To further appreciate our customers and heed their clarion call for an end to prohibitive calling rates across networks, we have turned the popular All Network Promotion into a Permanent Tariff. This promotion, in addition to the great effort and dedication from our employees led to the unprecedented growth in the number of customers and traffic volume-over 1.8 million customers achieved over a very short space of time.”

Mr Mupeta said, "For us, the All Networks tariff is a launch pad which will take us to the envisioned position of being the leading telecommunications provider of choice."