Typhoid outbreak LUSAKA Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) says the recent outbreak of typhoid in some parts of Kalingalinga Township in Lusaka has revealed poor hygiene practices and the general environmental conditions of the area and not the quality of water being supplied.

In a statement, LWSC public relations officer Nshamba Muzungu said that the source of water being supplied to Kalingalinga was Stuart Park, which is the utility company’s main distribution centre that distributes water to about over 40 per cent of Lusaka city.

“LWSC undertook an investigation in the matter by collecting samples of water supplied to other areas of the city and the findings revealed that the water did not contain bacteria that would cause the typhoid outbreak,” Mr Muzungu said.

Mr Muzungu noted poor drainage which was accommodating stagnant watera nd poor sanitation, citing extensive use of pit latrines, poor solid waste disposal, and heavy flooding in the area – during the rainy season.

“These challenges also make the area vulnerable to outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as typhoid, cholera and others,” he stated.

“Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company is equally concerned with the situation in the area and has since started distributing chlorine at all water kiosks and communal taps as well as affected properties,” stated Mr Muzungu

He added that the company was doing this through the Water Committee of Kalingalinga which also at the same time was sensitising the community on good hygiene practices.

He further said the water utility firm would continue to collaborate with stakeholders, including the sector regulator NWASCO, the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Ministry of Health and the Lusaka City Council in an effort to find a lasting solution to such disease outbreaks.