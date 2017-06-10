Serial defiler defiles grand-daughter

A 52-year-old serial defiler is on the run in Isoka District after defiling his 14-year-old granddaughter for the second time.

Muchinga Commissioner of Police Godwin Phiri disclosed in a statement that the teenager was defiled on Friday when she went to check on mice traps in the bush.

Mr Phiri said Grandwell Sinyinza followed the girl into the bush and pounced on her when she reached an isolated place where he defiled her.

Mr Phiri said as the suspect was on his way back, he met Euster Kumwenda, the mother to the girl who asked him if he had seen the girl.

In response, Mr Sinyinza said the girl was in the bush checking on mice traps, which prompted the mother to start looking for her.

However, Mr Phiri said the girl was found in the bush crying and she narrated to her mother that her grandfather had defiled her.

“I can confirm that a minor was defiled by her grandfather yesterday and it is believed to have been the second time this has happened,” Mr Phiri said.

“The defiler is on the run and investigations have been instituted to bring him to book.”