GBM attends HH’s court hearing UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba this morning made an unexpected appearance at the Lusaka Magistrate Court Complex to attend the court hearing of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Mwamba arrived in the company of his wife Chama and Major Richard Kachingwe.

His appearance at court was received with jubilation by some UPND members attending the court hearing.

Mr Mwamba later told Journalists that reports that he had run away from Zambia to seek asylum elsewhere were fabrications by Richard Sakala.

“Richard Sakala is a convict. He wrote lies that I was seeking asylum. Me seeking asylum, where? They think I can leave my beautiful country and my beautiful wife,” Mr Mwamba said.

Treason hearing begins at 09:00 Hours as Magistrate Simusamba is expected to hear the defense lawyer’s application that the matter be referred to the High Court for trials. Related About Website Editor 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk View all posts by Website Editor → 'Please contact us as we are always looking for new stories, bright columns with innovative and sensational inspirational ideas. You can also contact us for press releases. Showcase your talents with us!' Contact us on info@ukzambians.co.uk Category : LATEST Previous Post Next Post » Comment: